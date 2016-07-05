RHP Joel De La Cruz got beat up in his second major league start Monday, giving up seven runs in the second inning of 7-1 loss to Philadelphia. In six innings of work, the 27-year-old rookie ultimately allowed nine hits and seven runs (four earned) to fall to 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA on the season.

OF Ronnier Mustelier, who had his contract purchase from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as a 26th player for the Sunday game in North Carolina, was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday. Mustelier, 31, is hitting .288/.351/.376 with one homer and 34 RBIs in 74 Triple-A games this year. He still has yet to appear in a major league game.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will make his second start since returning from the 15-day disabled list (bone spurs in elbow) on Tuesday, looking to go further than he made it last time out. After throwing 61 pitches through three innings against the Miami Marlins on June 30, Foltynewicz's evening ended after a one-hour rain delay. The 24-year-old, who had a 5.64 ERA over his first two years in the majors, has a 3.72 ERA in seven starts this season thanks to improving his ground ball-to-fly ball ratio and cutting down on his walks.

LF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-4 on Monday night, the only member of the Braves lineup with multiple hits. The former Philadelphia outfielder, now in his second tour with the Braves, raised his average to .290 (105-for-362) at Citizens Bank Park in 111 career games.

SS Erick Aybar hit his first home run since October 3, 2015 on Monday night, a first-inning solo shot to right field. The 32-year-old, a career .274 hitter, is batting just .226 this season after a 1-for-4 outing against Philadelphia but has hit safely in his last five games (8-for-20, .400).

LHP Eric O'Flaherty made his second rehab appearance Monday, throwing a scoreless inning for Class A Rome. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee strain on June 13.