FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyrell Jenkins, a 23-year-old rookie, will get his first career start (fifth appearance) in Teheran's place. In the minors, he started 92 out of his 97 appearances, with a 32-27 record and 3.75 era; in parts of two years at Triple-A Gwinnett (2015-16), he was 9-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 games (18 starts). He last pitched on July 3, giving up two runs (both earned) in two innings of a 5-2 loss to Miami; in 9.1 innings of MLB work, he's 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

RHP Julio Teheran was removed from his scheduled start on Wednesday and sent back to Atlanta to receive treatment on an infection in his thigh. In 17 starts this season, Teheran had the best ERA of the Braves' starters (2.72) in a staff-high 112 2/3 innings, though just a 3-7 record to show for it. The Braves are "hopeful" that he will be able to return to make a start in their series at the Chicago White Sox (July 8-10). Teheran also was selected as the only member of the Braves' roster to the 2016 All-Star Game on Tuesday evening.

OF Ender Inciarte made his return to the Atlanta lineup on Tuesday night after missing three games with a minor groin injury. He provided his team's only run on the evening with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first of the season and his only hit in a 1-for-4 outing that improved his average to .237.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was bitten by the long ball in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night, giving up four solo home runs as part of five runs (all earned) in 5 2/3 innings of work. Foltynewicz's record dropped to 2-3 and his ERA rose to 4.29 as he gave up more than four earned runs in a start for just the second time all season and first since May 19 (3 IP, 5 ER at Pittsburgh).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.