RHP Tyrell Jenkins, a 23-year-old rookie, will get his first career start (fifth appearance) in Teheran's place. In the minors, he started 92 out of his 97 appearances, with a 32-27 record and 3.75 era; in parts of two years at Triple-A Gwinnett (2015-16), he was 9-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 games (18 starts). He last pitched on July 3, giving up two runs (both earned) in two innings of a 5-2 loss to Miami; in 9.1 innings of MLB work, he's 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

RHP Julio Teheran was removed from his scheduled start on Wednesday and sent back to Atlanta to receive treatment on an infection in his thigh. In 17 starts this season, Teheran had the best ERA of the Braves' starters (2.72) in a staff-high 112 2/3 innings, though just a 3-7 record to show for it. The Braves are "hopeful" that he will be able to return to make a start in their series at the Chicago White Sox (July 8-10). Teheran also was selected as the only member of the Braves' roster to the 2016 All-Star Game on Tuesday evening.

OF Ender Inciarte made his return to the Atlanta lineup on Tuesday night after missing three games with a minor groin injury. He provided his team's only run on the evening with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first of the season and his only hit in a 1-for-4 outing that improved his average to .237.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was bitten by the long ball in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night, giving up four solo home runs as part of five runs (all earned) in 5 2/3 innings of work. Foltynewicz's record dropped to 2-3 and his ERA rose to 4.29 as he gave up more than four earned runs in a start for just the second time all season and first since May 19 (3 IP, 5 ER at Pittsburgh).