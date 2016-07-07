3B Adonis Garcia entered Wednesday's game batting 3-for-30 in his last eight games. He broke out of that slump with a 3-for-4 day, including a pair of RBI doubles that each gave his side the lead.

1B Freddie Freeman went hitless for the second straight game with a pair of strikeouts on Wednesday. He has hit safely in 18 of his last 24 games. During that span, he has 13 RBI with 17 extra-base hits.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins only last 4 2/3 innings before being pulled after 64 pitches, in his first career start. He gave up one earned run on four hits. Jenkins previously pitched in four contests out of the bullpen after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnet on June 16.

LF Jeff Francoeur picked up one hit in the loss. He is now batting .288 in 113 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Francoeur was a member of the Phillies in 2015.