RHP Matt Wisler (3-8, 4.16 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday when the Braves open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Wisler has never faced the White Sox during his two seasons in the majors. He is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA in six interleague starts, including a loss against the Boston Red Sox this season.

2B Jace Peterson singled to lead off Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs, and he scored a run. He finished 1-for-5. Since Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on June 10, he is hitting .310 (31-for-100). He has hit safely in 21 of 24 starts during that span.

RF Nick Markakis hit two home runs Thursday against the Cubs for the third multi-home run game of his career and his first since Sept. 14, 2008. Markakis' two home runs doubled his total for the season. He has hit safely in eight of his past nine games.

OF Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment Thursday. Bonifacio, 31, hit .129 (4-for-31) with one RBI in 15 games.

OF Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment Thursday. Bonifacio, 31, hit .129 (4-for-31) with no home runs and one RBI in 15 games this season. The versatile journeyman has hit .257 and recorded 165 stolen bases during parts of 10 seasons with eight teams.

INF Gordon Beckham was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Beckham missed 33 games after he strained his left hamstring June 1.

INF Gordon Beckham was activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts Thursday. Beckham, 29, missed 33 games after he strained his left hamstring June 1 while running to first base. Before his injury, he was hitting .284 (27-for-95) with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 31 games.

RHP Lucas Harrell pitched well but did not earn a decision in Atlanta's 11-inning win against the Cubs on Thursday. Harrell limited Chicago's high-powered lineup to one run on four hits in 7 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Harrell threw 113 pitches, which marked his heaviest workload since throwing 119 pitches on May 30, 2013, as a member of the Houston Astros.