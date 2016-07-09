3B Adonis Garcia had a career-high four hits Friday against the White Sox. He also had two doubles, tying a career high. He is batting .252 for the season.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his 15th home run Friday off White Sox LHP Chris Sale. It was his 25th multi-hit game of the season. He is 38-for-99 (.383) with six home runs in his last 25 games.

RHP Julio Teheran will be able to make his start Saturday against the White Sox, interim manager Brian Snitker said. Teheran dealt with an infection in his right thigh earlier in the week. He could also be available for Tuesday's All-Star Game in San Diego. He is 3-7 with a 2.72 ERA.

RF Nick Markakis hit his fifth home run Friday against the White Sox after he hit two Thursday against the Cubs. He is 12-for-41 (.293) in his last 10 games.

C Tyler Flowers hit his seventh home run Friday against former White Sox teammate Chris Sale. Flowers also matched a season high with three RBIs. He is 16-for-55 (.291) with four home runs in his last 14 games.