OF Hector Olivera was sent to the team's Gulf Coast League franchise to begin a rehab stint. He is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett within the next week. Olivera is serving an 82-game suspension for violating the league's domestic abuse policy. The club has not decided whether Olivera will be given another opportunity in the major leagues.

1B Freddie Freeman had a cancerous growth removed from his back during the All-Star break. The surgery required stitches, but it will not prevent Freeman from playing.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino left the game after throwing three pitches in the ninth inning with an apparent oblique strain.

C Anthony Recker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when Tyler Flowers was placed on the disabled list.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 3.67) is coming off the best start of his career, seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in a win against the White Sox. He has made three career appearances, one start, against the Rockies, going 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA.

C Tyler Flowers was placed on the disabled list and will miss six weeks with a broken left hand.

RHP Lucas Harrell who had allowed only two runs in his previous two starts, left after pitching 3 2/3 innings against the Rockies on Friday. He allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and three walks, with four strikeouts, and two wild pitches.