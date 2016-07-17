RHP Arodys Vizcaino was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after straining his right oblique on the third pitch of the ninth inning the previous night. Vizcaino posted a 1.52 ERA in his first 23 appearances but had struggled since and was unavailable right before the All-Star break because of a skin irritation on his elbow. He went on the DL with a 1-4 record, 10 saves and a 3.00 ERA in 39 games.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins, whose only previous start was as an emergency fill-in, will move from the bullpen to the rotation Tuesday to face the Reds in Cincinnati. "Hopefully, I can get my first win because Wednesday is my birthday, and that would be a good birthday present," he said. Jenkins, normally a starter in the minors, was put in the bullpen when promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in late June. The rookie is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 innings and five games.

RHP Julio Teheran, coming off a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game, is still looking for his first home victory as he faces the Colorado Rockies in Atlanta on Sunday. He is 0-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 home starts compared with 3-4 and a 2.67 ERA in eight road outings. Teheran, who is 3-8 with a 2.96 ERA overall, is 4-1 in five career starts against the Rockies, posting a 3.41 ERA.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings Saturday but got a no-decision against Colorado when he was charged with three runs in the eighth. He also pitched seven scoreless innings in his previous start against the White Sox in Chicago, striking out a career-high 10. Foltynewicz allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five against the Rockies. Two of the runs scored after he left the game.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty, on the disabled list since June 13 with a right knee sprain, was activated Saturday by the Braves after making six rehab appearances in the minors. He pitched an inning each time and had eight strikeouts to no walks while allowing one run. O'Flaherty had made 27 relief appearances before going on the DL and was 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA.