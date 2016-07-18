LF Hector Olivera, whose 82-game suspension for domestic abuse ends Aug. 2, was 5-for-6 with a homer, two walks and three RBIs in rookie Gulf Coast League games Friday and Saturday. The competition will amp up Tuesday when he joins Triple-A Gwinnett in Syracuse. Olivera was arrested for assault and battery April 13 during Atlanta's road trip to Washington. The Braves have tried unsuccessfully to make a trade and Olivera is facing a possible release by the team.

1B Freddie Freeman struck out all four times he stepped up to the plate Sunday, matching his career high. It was the eighth time he had four strikeouts in his career and second this season. Freeman was 0-for-11 in the series against Colorado after going into the All-Star break on a hot streak.

RHP Julio Teheran is winless in 11 home starts after Sunday's no-decision against Colorado, allowing three hits in seven scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.79. Teheran is 3-8 with eight no-decisions overall as he continues to suffer from a lack of run support. He has made three starts this season where he didn't give up a run and failed to get a victory.

INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud, who performed a postgame concert at Turner Field with his band Saturday night after a Braves loss, started at shortstop Sunday and delivered a walk-off hit in the ninth for a 1-0 win over Colorado. It was his third hit of the day. "I can't ever make it seem like I'm putting more time into music than I am baseball, which I'm not," d'Arnaud said.

RHP Matt Wisler (4-8, 4.47 ERA) will try to bounce back from a rough outing before the All-Star break as he faces the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday. He had posted four straight quality starts before surrendering six runs over five innings at Chicago on July 8 against the White Sox in a game the Braves won 11-8. Wisler faced the Reds in Atlanta on June 16, working 6 2/3 innings in a 6-2 victory.