OF Mallex Smith still has his fractured left thumb in a cast but that's not preventing him from participating in other baseball activities. "We're waiting for him to heal," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "He's still in a cast, but he can run." Smith has been on the disabled list since June 20.

3B Adonis Garcia hadn't homered since June 26, but he connected in the sixth inning on Monday off Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Finnegan. It was Garcia's sixth home run this season and it came on a 3-1 pitch.

C Anthony Recker started behind the plate Monday and he'll likely be there Tuesday as well with left-handers throwing for Cincinnati each of those days. The rotation between Recker and A.J. Pierzynski is something that still is developing. "We'll let Recker get the left-handers the next couple of days and see what we've got," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "I thought he did a good job yesterday. He was in synch with Julio (Teheran) and he can swing the bat. They'll both play. A.J. was a big addition for us." Recker went 1-for-3 with a walk on Monday.

RHP Matt Wisler pitched five-plus innings Monday night at Cincinnati, allowing six runs (five earned) with two walks and five strikeouts. He was hurt badly by the long ball, though, with three homers -- including a pair of two-run shots -- accounting for the Reds' offense against him. "He just wasn't aggressive, I think," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "The ball kind of ran back over the plate. He kind of lost a little aggressiveness in his pitching and it hurt him. You've got to be on the attack."