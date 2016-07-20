RHP Mauricio Cabrera earned his first major league victory on Tuesday night. He routinely reached 100-104 mph on the radar gun during 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. "He keeps throwing those stressful innings, and his expression never changes," said Braves manager Brian Snitker.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins allowed two earned runs, both on Jay Bruce's two-run home run in the first inning, over six innings on Tuesday. He walked four and struck out two. But, the Reds' two-run rally in the ninth denied Jenkins his first career victory. "The first couple innings I kind of worked too hard to get through them," Jenkins said. "I thought it was a good pitch (to Bruce). We pounded him away. If he was going to beat me, I wanted it to be opposite field." Jenkins turned 24 on Wednesday.

RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) pitched a simulated game Monday. He will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on Thursday.

RHP Shae Simmons came through his simulated game on Monday with no issues. He's expected to pitch for the Gulf Coast Braves in two days. "He felt good," said manager Brian Snitker. "He had normal soreness. He threw 28-29 pitches, and his velocity was good. It's hard to get excited about a simulated game in the Gulf Coast League. We'll start his program and go from there."

2B Gordon Beckham snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a first-inning single on Tuesday night. Then, in the seventh inning, his two-run home run put the Braves ahead in a game they eventually won 5-4 in 11 innings. It was Beckham's ninth home run of the season.