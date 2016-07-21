3B Adonis Garcia hit safely in all seven games this season against the Reds, batting .406 with three homers and four RBIs. He belted his seventh home run of the season off Ross Ohlendorf leading off the ninth inning on Wednesday.

OF Ronnier Mustelier was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Mustelier, 31, is hitting .302/.361/.403 with three homers and 39 RBIs in 86 Triple-A games this year. He has yet to appear in a major league game.

1B Freddie Freeman had one hit in his previous 19 at-bats and hadn't homered since July 9. That changed Wednesday afternoon when he belted his 17th home run of the season in the first inning off Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. It was Freeman's first career homer at Great American Ball Park. He has now homered in 22 different parks.

RF Nick Markakis has hit safely in his last six games against Cincinnati. Markakis doubled in the first inning on Wednesday but then proceeded to strike out in his next three at-bats. He's hitting .308 in his past 27 games.

RHP Lucas Harrell cruised through five innings on Wednesday afternoon, allowing only three hits. But after pitching out of jams in the first and fifth innings, the Reds broke through against him in a four-run sixth. Harrell finished with four earned runs and seven hits allowed. Manager Brian Snitker said he stuck with Harrell a bit too long. Harrell finished with 96 pitches. "He did his job and kept us in the ballgame for five innings," Snitker said. "Obviously, I stayed with him too long. If I knew then what I know now, it would be different."