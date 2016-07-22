3B Adonis Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double in the ninth. He has reached base safely via a hit or a walk in his past 13 games and has gone 19-for-51 (.373) in that span.

1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. In four games against the Rockies this season, Freeman is 0-for-15 with one run scored, one walk and eight strikeouts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, in his Coors Field debut, allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He threw a season-high 112 pitches with a career-high five walks and five strikeouts. Foltynewicz had issued four walks in three previous game, the last on May 25 against Milwaukee.

C A.J. Pierzynski went 1-for-3 with one RBI. He has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games and is hitting .313 (10-for-32) in that span. Pierzynski was ejected in the eighth by home plate umpire Mike Winters after he tagged out Daniel Descalso, who was ruled safe because of an obstruction call on SS Erick Aybar as Descalso was running toward third base. "I kicked the ball to their dugout, because we needed a new ball," Pierzynski said. "I've done that 100 times over my career. I wasn't looking at him. I didn't say anything to him. I just dropped the ball when I was standing there talking to (pitcher Mauricio) Cabrera and was just kicking it to get a new ball, so I apologized Maybe I should have bent over, and picked it up and rolled it over there."

RF Nick Markakis had not swung and missed a pitch in his past 29 plate appearances entering Thursday.

RF Nick Markakis went 1-for-3. When he struck out swinging on his final at-bat in the ninth, it ended a streak of 32 plate appearances without having swung and missed a pitch. He's hitting .360 (9-for-25) since the All-Star break.