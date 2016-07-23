LHP Dario Alvarez gave up two hits, including Trevor Story's two-run homer, with two strikeouts in one inning. Alvarez has struck out 27 of the 57 batters he has faced in the 14 innings he has pitched this season and is averaging 17.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a triple. The triple was his career-high fifth this season. He hit four triples in 2014. Freeman entered the game 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts against the Rockies this season. Freeman entered the game 6-for-47 (.128) with three home runs and four RBIs in 13 games beginning July 4.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched four shutout innings, allowing three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He gave up an infield single to the first batter he faced in the fifth and left with right lat tightness and was listed day-to-day. Teheran has made consecutive starts against the Rockies and has not allowed a run in 11 innings with six hits allowed, three walks and eight strikeouts.

CF Ender Inciarte went 1-for-3 and has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his past 11 games. He's batting .333 (13-for-39) in that stretch with three doubles, one RBI and eight runs scored.