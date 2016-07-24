3B Adonis Garcia went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high seven games. He's hitting .379 (11-for-29) during that span. Garcia had a six-game hitting streak this season from April 21-26.

RHP Julio Teheran, who left his start Friday night in the fifth inning, with a tight right lat muscle went through his normal routine the day after a start after the Braves training staff performed a strength test that showed significant improvement from Friday night. The Braves are encouraged by how well Teheran felt but will wait a couple days before deciding whether he will make his next start. Teheran hopes to be cleared to play catch before Sunday's series finale. An off day Monday would enable the Braves to push Teheran's start back a day or two, if necessary. He is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against Philadelphia.

CF Ender Inciarte went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games and giving him at least one hit in 11 of his past 12 games. During that stretch, Inciarte is hitting .326 (14-for-43) with three doubles, one RBI, five walks and two stolen bases.

RHP Matt Wisler allowed six runs on five hits with two walks in 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. He retired 15 of 18 batters through five innings before getting knocked out in the Rockies' five-run sixth when with one out, he gave up a walk, followed by a single, double and single. Interim Braves manager Brian Snitker said in the sixth it "seemed like he'd been rattled. You got to get over that hump. It's a nine-inning ball game and you got to just keep the pedal to the metal. I was only going to use him one more inning anyway. You've just got to make better pitches in that inning."