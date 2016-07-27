OF Mallex Smith is making progress in his return from a broken thumb but is not expected back before Sept. 1, according to interim manager Brian Snitker. Smith hit .237 with three homers and 21 RBIs in his first 169 at-bats in the majors this season.

3B Adonis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. Garcia has hit safely in eight consecutive games and is batting .394 during the streak. He has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

RHP Julio Teheran felt good after leaving Friday's game with tightness in his back. He will not need a stint on the disabled list and is now scheduled to start Saturday against the Phillies.

RHP Lucas Harrell got the win Tuesday at Minnesota, allowing four hits and three walks over six shutout innings. It was the third time he allowed one earned run or fewer in five starts since being recalled earlier this month. "He was in trouble a lot but made the pitches," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "He just kept battling. He never gives in. Just a really solid outing. He doesn't get caught up in the moment, he stays calm, been there done that. He just continues to pitch. He's got a knack for getting out of trouble."