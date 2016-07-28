FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
July 29, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman went 4-for-4 and finished a triple short of the cycle. His five RBIs tied a career high; it was the fifth time in his career he accomplished the feat. He also walked once, and he reached base in all five of his at-bats.

INF Travis Demeritte was acquired by the Braves from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for RHP Lucas Harrell and LHP Dario Alvarez. Demeritte, 21, is viewed as a potential slugger. He had 25 homers and 59 RBIs in 88 games for high Class A High Desert this season. Demeritte was hitting .272 with a .352 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage. He was a first-round pick out of a Georgia high school in 2013. "We're fired up about it," Braves general manager John Coppolella told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We have talked about trading pitching for hitting, and it's a trade that does that."

RHP Mike Foltynewicz got the win Wednesday at Minnesota, allowing seven runs (six earned) in just 5 1/3 innings. He became the first Braves pitcher to allow seven runs and get a win since Greg Maddux did it in August 1998.

