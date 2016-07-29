3B Adonis Garcia extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fifth inning. Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and is hitting .405 (17-for-42) during his run. He has multiple hits in four straight games.

LHP Matt Marksberry was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. It is his third time with Atlanta this year, and he has pitched in two games and compiled a 10.80 ERA. He was 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 31 relief appearances in 2015, when he made the jump from the Class A level. Marksberry was 4-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 34 combined minor league appearances in 2016.

1B Freddie Freeman reached base safely in his first four plate appearances Thursday after going 4-for-4 with a walk on Wednesday. He lined out in the eighth inning Thursday. The last Atlanta player to reach base safely in nine consecutive plate appearances was Nick Markakis.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins (0-2, 6.17) will make his fourth start of the season Friday when he faces the Phillies. He was roughed up in his last start on Sunday at Colorado, allowing seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. In his two previous starts, Jenkins allowed three runs in 10 2/3 innings. Jenkins will oppose Philadelphia for the second time in his career. He received no decision on July 6 (his first major league start) after allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Matt Wisler (4-11) lost his third consecutive start. He pitched five innings against the Phillies and allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits -- three of them home runs -- with two walks and three strikeouts. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Wisler said, “I’ve got some work to do. I’ve to go down there and fight and earn my way back up.”

RHP Jose Ramirez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He made two appearances and allowed six runs while pitching two innings in early April. Ramirez was 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA in 36 appearances with the G-Braves, striking out 45 in 41 1/3 innings.