3B Adonis Garcia went 0-for-4 on Friday and had his 10-game hitting streak stopped. He hit .405 during the run, which began July 17. It also ended his streak of multi-hit games at four. Nick Markakis is the only other Brave this season with four straight multi-hit games.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins won his first major league game Friday in a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia. In six innings Jenkins gave up four hits and four walks (one intentional) in his fourth career start. He struck out four. Jenkins (1-2) bounced back from a rocky start against Colorado, which saw him give up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings at Coors Field.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-8, 2.71) starts Saturday after missing a turn because of a tight lat muscle in his back that the team feared would send him to the disabled list. Teheran threw a session in Minnesota earlier this week and declared himself fit to pitch. Teheran's last start was July 22 at Colorado when he left after throwing four shutout innings. Teheran is 6-3 with a 2.29 in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against Philadelphia.

OF Ender Inciarte (.242) extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning Friday. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games and is batting .297 during that span. Inciarte's career-long hitting streak is 18, which he accomplished last season.

RHP Matt Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Friday.

RHP Matt Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after his loss to the Phillies on Thursday. Over his last seven starts, Wisler was 1-4 with a 7.15 ERA. He has allowed 25 runs and nine homers in 20 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

OF Nick Markakis was 3-for-3 with a walk and two doubles Friday. Markakis has hit safely in 11 off his last 14 games and is batting .347 during that stretch. He took the club lead with 26 doubles.

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett omn Friday. It is the fourth time Weber has been with the Braves this season. He is 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA in five relief appearances. .

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace RHP Matt Wisler on the roster. It is the fourth time Weber has pitched for Atlanta this year. In five games (all relief appearances), he is 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA. In 24 games (five starts) for Gwinnett, Weber was 2-3 with a 3.11 ERA. He could be used as a starter or reliever.