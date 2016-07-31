RHP Joel De La Cruz will make his third start of the season on Sunday. He made two emergency starts after being recalled from Triple-A, but has since pitched exclusively in relief. De La Cruz is 0-3 with a 4.66 ERA in nine games with 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings. One of his starts was a loss against the Phillies on July 4 when he allowed seven runs (four earned) in six innings.

1B Freddie Freeman had three hits and scored a run on Saturday. Freeman is hitting .469 (15-for-32) in his last eight games.

RHP Julio Teheran only pitched five innings Saturday in his first start since experiencing a sore back. Teheran (3-9) allowed three runs, five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He had a 15-inning scoreless streak ended in the second inning. It was the first time Teheran has lost to the Phillies since Sept. 1, 2014. He had won six of his last seven decisions against the Phils.

OF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the sixth inning on Saturday. He finished 2-for-4 and is hitting .310 (13-for-42) during the streak, which dates to July 19.

OF Matt Kemp was acquired from San Diego in exchange for OF Hector Olivera on Saturday. In 100 games with the Padres, Kemp was batting .262 with 23 homers and 69 RBIs. But Kemp has a poor on-base percentage (.285) and has struck out 100 times. Kemp, 31, signed an eight-year, $160 million deal with the Dodgers in 2012 and was acquired by the Padres in 2015. The trade gives the Braves some needed right-handed power and might signal additional trades are on the way. He is expected to join the team on Tuesday.