RHP Julio Teheran was placed on the 15-day DL with a right lat strain prior to Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Julio Teheran (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday to make room on the roster for OF Matt Kemp. Teheran, the Braves' representative in the All-Star Game, fell to 3-9 with a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday despite a 2.81 ERA that is 10th best in the National League.

RHP Julio Teheran was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right lat strain before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Teheran (3-9, 2.81 ERA) exited a start against Colorado on July 22 after scattering three hits in four scoreless innings with right lat tightness. The 25-year-old Colombian labored through five innings in his next outing against Philadelphia on Saturday, taking the loss after permitting three runs and five hits.