a year ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
#US MLB
August 3, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Julio Teheran was placed on the 15-day DL with a right lat strain prior to Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Julio Teheran (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday to make room on the roster for OF Matt Kemp. Teheran, the Braves' representative in the All-Star Game, fell to 3-9 with a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday despite a 2.81 ERA that is 10th best in the National League.

RHP Julio Teheran was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right lat strain before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Teheran (3-9, 2.81 ERA) exited a start against Colorado on July 22 after scattering three hits in four scoreless innings with right lat tightness. The 25-year-old Colombian labored through five innings in his next outing against Philadelphia on Saturday, taking the loss after permitting three runs and five hits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
