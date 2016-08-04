FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
August 4, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Brandon Cunniff had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Cunniff, 27, was a combined 3-4 with three saves and a 3.65 ERA over 38 appearances in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He went 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief outings for Atlanta last year.

RHP Rob Whalen was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to start against the Pirates in his major league debut. He was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for Gwinnett. Whalen, 22, began the season with Double-A Mississippi, going 7-5 with a 2.49 ERA in 18 starts. He was acquired from the Mets last year.

INF Daniel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He hit .182/.220/.190 with no homers and four RBIs in 43 games for Atlanta this year.

RHP Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He was 1-0 with a 7.43 ERA in seven relief appearances for Atlanta.

