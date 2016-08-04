RHP Brandon Cunniff had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Cunniff, 27, was a combined 3-4 with three saves and a 3.65 ERA over 38 appearances in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He went 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief outings for Atlanta last year.

RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday for the first time this season. He appeared in 39 games for Atlanta last year, going 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA. He appeared in 38 combined games with Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi and was 3-4 with a 3.68 ERA, striking out 42 in 49 1/3 innings. Cunniff pitched for Gwinnett on Tuesday and struck out four of the six batters he faced.

RHP Dan Winkler was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. He underwent a right elbow fixation April 13as Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure. Winkler fractured his right elbow April 10 against the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Rob Whalen was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to start against the Pirates in his major league debut. He was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for Gwinnett. Whalen, 22, began the season with Double-A Mississippi, going 7-5 with a 2.49 ERA in 18 starts. He was acquired from the Mets last year.

RHP Rob Whalen won his major league debut Wednesday despite allowing four runs in the first inning. In five innings, he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He did not allow a hit after the second inning. Whalen became the third Atlanta pitcher to make his major league debut with a start this season -- the 11th since 2010 -- and is the 13th different starter used by the Braves.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins makes his fifth start of the season Thursday. Jenkins (1-2, 4.91 ERA) picked up his first major league win in his last start against the Phillies, going six innings and allowed only one unearned run. Jenkins has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his four starts. He has never faced the Pirates.

OF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the fourth inning Wednesday. That's the longest hitting streak on the team this season. Inciarte went 3-for-4 and is batting .377 during the run, raising his average from .235 to .260.

INF Daniel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. The utility infielder played 43 games for Atlanta, but hit only .182 with four RBIs. Castro became less necessary with the return of Gordon Beckham from the disabled list, the revitalization of Jace Peterson and the development of Travis d'Arnaud.

SS Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games Wednesday after going 3-for-4 with his first triple of the season and one RBI. He has four multi-hit games and is batting .483 during the streak.

RHP Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He is 1-0 with a 7.43 ERA in seven relief appearances for Atlanta. He appeared in two games since being recalled July 29, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He was sent down to make room for additional starting pitchers on the roster.