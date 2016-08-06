RHP Joel De La Cruz (0-3, 3.80 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season Friday against St. Louis, a team has never faced. He was an emergency starter on Sunday against the Phillies and received no-decision after pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He has a 3.31 ERA as a starter.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins received no-decision Thursday, pitching around trouble throughout his five-inning start against Pittsburgh. He allowed three hits and walked four but gave up just one run. The rookie has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five major league starts. He lowered his ERA to 4.33.

LHP Hunter Cervenka picked up his first career victory Thursday against Pittsburgh. He induced the only batter he faced to hit into a double play. He became the fifth Atlanta pitcher to earn his first win this season.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games with an infield single in the third inning. He went 2-for-4 -- his fifth straight multi-hit game -- and is batting .386 (22-for-57) during the streak, which began July 19. His career-best hitting streak was 18 games. Since July 8, Inciarte has hit safely in 21 of 22 games and is batting .361.

SS Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games with an RBI infield single in the third inning Thursday against Pittsburgh. He is batting .465 (15-for-33) during that stretch. Aybar also reached on an error and scored a run. His career-best hitting streak was 17 games.

RHP Jim Johnson threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season Thursday against Pittsburgh. Since returning from the disabled list, Johnson is 2-1 with seven saves and a 1.69 ERA in 26 games.