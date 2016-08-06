RHP Joel De La Cruz pitched decently in his 5 1/3 innings Friday night, but one of his five walks eventually led to the game's only run that cost him a defeat. De La Cruz gave up only two hits, but the last one was an RBI single by pitcher Jaime Garcia in the second inning. De La Cruz retired 10 hitters in a row at one point, getting a spate of early outs, but fell to 0-4 for the year.

1B Freddie Freeman endured an unusually bad game, striking out in all four at-bats, including the final one to end it. Freeman homered twice in a 2014 game against Garcia, but couldn't touch him in this one, going down looking in the fourth when the Braves pushed runners to the corners with no outs. Freeman owns a team-high 126 strikeouts for the year.

LHP Hunter Cervenka worked a scoreless seventh inning Friday, giving him four consecutive appearances without yielding a hit. Cervenka, who got his first MLB win Thursday night against Pittsburgh, shrugged off a leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Tommy Pham to throw a zero on the board and keep Atlanta within striking distance.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 16 games Friday night with a first inning single, one of only three hits the Braves managed off Jaime Garcia. Inciarte, who's batting .383 during his streak, is tied with Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez for the longest active streak in MLB. Inciarte finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Roberto Hernandez will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday night to start the series' second game in St. Louis. Hernandez, known as Fausto Carmona when he won 19 games for the 2007 Cleveland Indians, has spent the season in the International League, going 4-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 16 starts between Buffalo and Gwinnett. He was signed by Atlanta on July 15.