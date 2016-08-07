INF Anfernee Seymour was acquired by the Atlanta Braves as part of the deal that sent LHP Hunter Cervenka to the Miami Marlins.

SS Anfernee Seymour was acquired in the Hunter Cervenka deal. Seymour, a 21-year old native of the Bahamas, was hitting .255 with 37 stolen bases in 104 games at Class A Greensboro of the South Atlantic League. He was a seventh-round draft pick of Miami in the 2014 draft. His destination is Rome, also in the SAL.

LHP Michael Bader was acquired by the Atlanta Braves as part of the deal that sent LHP Hunter Cervenka to the Miami Marlins.

LHP Michael Mader was acquired in the Hunter Cervenka deal. Mader went 7-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) for the Marlins' Class A team at Jupiter of the Florida State League. Mader, who has 81 strikeouts in 103 innings, was picked in the third round of the 2014 draft. He'll be promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz gets the call Sunday when Atlanta finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. He's coming off a 5-3 loss Tuesday night to Pittsburgh at Turner Field, where he dealt for five innings before the Pirates solved him in the sixth. This will be the first career outing against the Cardinals for Foltynewicz, a former No. 1 draft pick of Houston.

RHP Roberto Hernandez earned his first win in more than a year Saturday night, benefitting from a big early lead and his team's season-high 13 runs. Hernandez lasted five-plus innings, allowing six hits and three runs with a walk and four strikeouts. He retired seven in a row in one stretch, not allowing a ball out of the infield in that span, and could get another start Thursday in Milwaukee.