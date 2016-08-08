FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 9, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Williams Perez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL with a rotator cuff strain. He suffered the injury June 6. Perez was 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts.

RHP John Gant had a rocky rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, walking four while lasting just one-third of an inning. He gave up one hit -- a home run -- and two runs.

RHP Chaz Roe was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He had been designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the Orioles roster for RHP Logan Ondrusek, who was signed to a major-league contract. Roe was 1-0 with a 3.72 in nine relief outings with the Orioles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.