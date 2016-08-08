RHP Williams Perez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL with a rotator cuff strain. He suffered the injury June 6. Perez was 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts.

RHP John Gant had a rocky rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, walking four while lasting just one-third of an inning. He gave up one hit -- a home run -- and two runs.

RHP Chaz Roe was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He had been designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the Orioles roster for RHP Logan Ondrusek, who was signed to a major-league contract. Roe was 1-0 with a 3.72 in nine relief outings with the Orioles.