LHP Jeff Brigham was selected Miami's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. He was 2-0 with a 0.33 ERA in five starts for high Class A Jupiter.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 19 games Monday. He's batting .368 (27-for-76) during that span, with a double, a home run, four RBIs and 14 runs scored.

RHP Shae Simmons was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He was to optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

RF Nick Markakis had two hits, including his seventh home run of the season, Monday at Milwaukee. Since the All-Star break, Markakis is batting .358 (29-for-81) with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs. Six of his seven home runs this season have come on the road.

RHP Chris Withrow was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with right elbow inflammation. Withrow has appeared in 40 games this season for Atlanta, going 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Chaz Roe was added to the Braves' 25-man roster Monday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from Baltimore, where he had gone 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in nine appearances after he was brought up from Triple-A Norfolk on June 30. Atlanta is Roe's fourth organization in as many years.