LHP Jaime Garcia starts Wednesday night's series and homestand finale against Cincinnati. Garcia is coming off a 1-0 win Friday against Atlanta, in which he fired eight shutout innings, allowing only three hits and a walk while fanning 11, and also knocking in the only run. Garcia is 10-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 career appearances against the Reds, but is 7-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 10 starts against them at Busch Stadium.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins allowed just a run on three hits over six innings at Milwaukee on Tuesday to earn his second career victory. Jenkins has allowed just three earned runs over his last three starts, spanning 18 innings.

CF Ender Inciarte went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday, snapping his hitting streak at a career-best 19 games. Inciarte batted .368 (28-for-76) during the streak with a double, a home run, four RBIs and five walks. While not getting a hit Tuesday, he did draw a walk, so he has reached base 20 games in a row.

RF Nick Markakis had a game-tying RBI single Tuesday at Milwaukee and is now 8-for-17 (.471) over his past four games -- all of them victories for the Braves. Since the All-Star break, Markakis is batting .353 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs.

SS Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to 14 games Tuesday, collecting a pair of hits in a 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Akbar is batting .385 (20-for-52) during that stretch, with a double, two triples and five RBIs.

OF Brandon Snyder, designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. A former first round pick of the Orioles, Snyder appeared in just 24 games, batting .182 in 33 at-bats with two homers and seven RBIs.