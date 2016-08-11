OF Mallex Smith was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the Braves' 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Wilfredo Boscan. Smith remains sidelined due to a fractured left thumb.

RHP Joel De La Cruz is day-to-day after taking a comebacker from SS Orlando Arcia off his leg Wednesday at Milwaukee. The injury, which came on the final out of the fourth inning, brought De La Cruz's day to an end after he allowed four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Pirates on Wednesday, and he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Boscan appeared in six games for the Pirates, one start, going 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA. Most of his time was spent with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 17 games, 16 starts.

3B Adonis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 Wednesday, has reached base in nine of his past 10 games. Since the All-Star break, he is batting .319 (29-for-91) with 13 runs, eight doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs and six walks.

1B Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a walk and two home runs Wednesday at Milwaukee, giving him 21 long balls for the season. Freeman has hit 20 or more home runs four times in his career, but he hadn't accomplished the feat since 2013.

SS Erick Aybar went 0-for-4 Wednesday, snapping his hitting streak at 14 games. Aybar batted .385 (20-for-52) with a double, two triples and five RBIs during that stretch.