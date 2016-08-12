RHP Julio Teheran threw a bullpen session Thursday and remains on track to return to the Braves as early as next week. The Braves are optimistic that Teheran would need only one minor league rehab start and could be back in the major league rotation when the Braves return to Atlanta for a six-game home stand.

RF Nick Markakis had two hits Thursday and is batting .351 (33-for-94) with nine runs, six doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and 12 walks after the All-Star Game. Over his last six games, he is 11-for-26 with three runs, a double, a home run, six RBI and a walk.

RHP Roberto Hernandez lasted just four innings in his second start back in the big leagues. Hernandez gave up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- in the Braves' 11-3 loss at Milwaukee.

SS Erick Aybar hit his second home run of the season at Milwaukee on Thursday, a solo shot off Matt Garza. Aybar, who now has 50 homers for his career, also finished with three hits for the third time this season.

C Tyler Flowers began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since mid-July due to a broken left hand.