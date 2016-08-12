FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 13, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Julio Teheran threw a bullpen session Thursday and remains on track to return to the Braves as early as next week. The Braves are optimistic that Teheran would need only one minor league rehab start and could be back in the major league rotation when the Braves return to Atlanta for a six-game home stand.

RF Nick Markakis had two hits Thursday and is batting .351 (33-for-94) with nine runs, six doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and 12 walks after the All-Star Game. Over his last six games, he is 11-for-26 with three runs, a double, a home run, six RBI and a walk.

RHP Roberto Hernandez lasted just four innings in his second start back in the big leagues. Hernandez gave up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- in the Braves' 11-3 loss at Milwaukee.

SS Erick Aybar hit his second home run of the season at Milwaukee on Thursday, a solo shot off Matt Garza. Aybar, who now has 50 homers for his career, also finished with three hits for the third time this season.

C Tyler Flowers began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since mid-July due to a broken left hand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.