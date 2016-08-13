RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. The 27-year-old reliever was 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA in three appearances for Atlanta.

INF Kyle Kubitza was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers. He was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Kubitza was hitting .220 with two home runs and 34 RBIs at Triple-A Round Rock and Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Akeel Morris was promoted from Double-A Mississippi. Morris, 23, was acquitted from the New York Mets on June 8 in exchange for INF/OF Kelly Johnson. In 40 combined Double-A appearances this season, he's 5-2 with a 3.75 ERA. He pitched in one game for the Mets last season, allowing three runs in 2/3 of an inning.

RHP Rob Whalen (1-0, 5.73 ERA) makes his third major league start Saturday when he faces the Washington Nationals for the first time. The 22-year-old Whalen, acquired from the Mets in 2015, allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Monday. He has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.

1B Freddie Freeman may have struggled against the Nationals during the opening weeks of the season, but Friday night he resumed his assault on Washington pitching. He clubbed a three-run homer, doubled home a run, walked and was hit by a pitch in Atlanta's 8-5 win. In 92 career games against the Nationals, he's hitting .327 with 26 doubles, 11 homers and 49 RBIs. Against Friday's starter Stephen Strasburg, he's 14-for-34 (.412) with four homers and 13 RBIs.

C Anthony Recker hit the first pitch from reliever Matt Belisle for a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Friday night's 8-5 win over Washington. Recker's homer made it 7-3. "Good for Anthony being ready to go right there," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "That was huge."

LHP Manny Banuelos was designated for assignment. He had been placed on the 7-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3.

RHP Jason Hursh, the 31st overall pick in the 2013 draft, was recalled on Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett and will make his major league debut Saturday. Hursh, 24, pitched seven scoreless innings in three relief appearances for Gwinnett. Prior to that, he pitched to a 2.05 ERA in 35 games at Double-A Mississippi. "He's throwing the ball real well, so he's going to get a crack," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 4.50 ERA) earned his second victory in a row, pitching 5 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 8-5 win over the Nationals Friday night. On a humid, 91-degree night, he allowed four runs on five hits. "Real gutsy outing by Folty," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "Both of those (starting pitchers) had to be exhausted as hot as it was."

RHP Roberto Hernandez was designated for assignment Friday, one day after giving up five runs in four innings of an 11-3 loss at Milwaukee. Hernandez, 35, was 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA in two starts with Atlanta, his sixth big league team.

