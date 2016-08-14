RHP Akeel Morris was optioned to Double-A Mississippi.

RHP Akeel Morris was optioned back to Double-A Mississippi, one day after he was recalled by the Braves. Morris did not appear in Friday night's game.

RHP Rob Whalen (1-1, 7.31 ERA) took the loss as the Braves fell to the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Saturday night. Making his third major league start, Whalen was touched for six runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five without a walk. "He can't afford to make mistakes up in the zone," manager Brian Snitker said. "And he's going to have to be spot on with command. He just kind of got too many balls up that he didn't the last time."

1B Freddie Freeman matched his career high when he connected for his 23rd homer of the season in Saturday night's 7-6 loss to the Nationals, but was left lamenting his fly out to deep right with one out in the ninth. "I knew I didn't get all of it," he said. "Just a cutter in. I was looking in. I just didn't get to it in time. It's going to be hard for me to sleep on that one because it's a pitch I should hit. I just didn't do it tonight."

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (right oblique) was sent on a rehab assignment to GCL Braves. Vizcaino was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 16. He went on the DL with a 1-4 record, 10 saves and a 3.00 ERA in 39 games.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins (2-2, 3.92 ERA) looks for his third straight win when he makes his first career start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. In his last three starts, Jenkins, 24, has given up three runs -- two earned -- on 10 hits over 18 innings. His control has been a problem as he's walked 11 and struck out nine in that span.

RHP Jason Hursh made his major league debut in Saturday night's 7-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. The 31st overall pick in the 2013 draft, the 24-year-old Hursh allowed a run on three hits and struck out one.

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Weber, 26, is 1-0 with a 7.43 ERA in seven games with the Braves this season. With Gwinnett, he's 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 26 games, including five starts.

RHP Chris Withrow underwent an MRI exam on his right elbow and the results showed no ligament damage. He'll begin throwing again on Tuesday.

C Tyler Flowers was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. Flowers had begun a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 11. He has been out since mid-July due to a broken left hand. He went 2-for-4 on Saturday for Gwinnett.