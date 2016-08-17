FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 17, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, will be called up by the Braves from Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday. The former Vanderbilt All-American, acquired from Arizona last winter, hit .275 with 39 extra-base hits this season in 107 minor league games, the last 84 with Mississippi.

C Kade Scivicque and INF Mike Aviles were acquired by the Braves in exchange for INF Erick Aybar on Tuesday. Scivicque, 23, is hitting .282 with six home runs for Class A Lakeland this season.

2B Omar Infante was released after batting .209 in 27 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was signed to a minor-league deal by the Braves on July 6.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Last Thursday, he gave up five runs in four innings of an 11-3 loss at Milwaukee. Hernandez, 35, was 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA in two starts with Atlanta, his sixth big league team.

INF Mike Aviles and minor league C Kade Scivicque were acquired by the Braves in exchange for INF Erick Aybar on Tuesday. Aviles, 35, played six different positions for the Tigers but hit just .210 with one homer in 68 games this season.

