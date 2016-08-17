SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, will be called up by the Braves from Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday. The former Vanderbilt All-American, acquired from Arizona last winter, hit .275 with 39 extra-base hits this season in 107 minor league games, the last 84 with Mississippi.

SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, will be promoted from Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday and is expected to be in the starting lineup against Minnesota. He hit .275 with 39 extra-base hits this season in 103 minor league games, the last 84 with Mississippi. The former Vanderbilt All-American was acquired by the Braves from Arizona over the winter in the Shelby Miller trade.

C Kade Scivicque was acquired by the Braves from Detroit along with INF/OF Mike Aviles in exchange for SS Erick Aybar on Tuesday. Scivicque, 23, was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of LSU and had a .282 average with Lakeland in the Class A Florida State League.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his on-base streak to a career-best 26 games with a third-inning single Tuesday against the Twins and also recorded his 12th assist by throwing out a runner at the plate in the ninth inning. He has hit in 31 of his past 33 games, batting .336 over the stretch.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz faces Minnesota for the second time this season Wednesday as the Twins conclude a two-game interleague set in Atlanta. He benefited from a big offensive game by the Braves in Minnesota on July 27, getting the victory in the 9-7 game despite giving up six earned runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Foltynewicz, who is 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA, also got strong backing in his last start Friday at Washington, getting an 8-5 win.

2B Omar Infante, signed by the Braves to a minor league contract on July 6, was released Tuesday after batting .209 with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves took a chance that the veteran would rebound after being dropped by Kansas City in late June.

INF/OF Mike Aviles was acquired by the Braves from Detroit on Tuesday along with minor league C Kade Scivicque in exchange for SS Erick Aybar. Aviles, 35, hit .210 in 68 games during his first season with the Tigers. He couldn't deliver at the plate this year, even when his playing time spiked upward the past two months because of injuries to other position players. He has a .262 career average over parts of nine seasons with Kansas City, Boston, Cleveland and Detroit.