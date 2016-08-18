SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, was called up from Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday and he batted eighth in the lineup.

RHP Rob Whalen (1-1, 7.31 ERA) will make his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when he faces the Nationals on Thursday. Whalen allowed six runs in five innings in his last start on Saturday against Washington. He has 17 strikeouts in 16 innings.

1B Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer on Wednesday. It was his 24th homer of the year, setting a career high. He also had 23 homers in 2012 and 2013. He had another long fly that was caught against the wall. Since June 1, Freeman is hitting .316 with 43 extra-base hits. He has scored a run in 10 of his past 11 games.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to seven games with a leadoff single. Inciarte has hit safely in 26 of his last 27 games and 32 of his last 34 games. He has reached base safely in a career-best 27 straight games.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz received no decision on Wednesday against Minnesota. He threw 100 pitches over five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. The hard-thrower was wild, charged with two wild pitches, and he could have been tagged with another that was scored as a passed ball. It was the fifth straight time Foltynewicz didn't pitch into the seventh inning.

C A.J. Pierzynski was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

INF/OF Mike Aviles was designated for assignment. Aviles was acquired, along with minor-league catcher Kade Scivicque, from Detroit in exchange for SS Erick Aybar. Aviles never reported to the team.

C Tyler Flowers (broken left hand) was activated from the disabled list.

