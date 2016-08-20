RHP Rob Whalen bounced back from a rough outing in Washington on Saturday, but he still lost to the Nationals for the second time Thursday. Only one of the three runs the rookie allowed in six innings was earned. Whalen struck out six and walked three, falling to 1-2 despite improving his ERA to 5.73 for four career starts.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino, on the disabled list since July 16 because of a right oblique strain, was activated on Thursday by the Braves. He saw action Thursday night against the Nationals and didn't get an out in the eighth inning. He walked two, allowed an infield single and hit a batter, with three of the four runs charged to him earned. Vizcaino made just two rehab appearances, pitching an inning in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Saturday and another for Class A Rome on Tuesday.

RHP Julio Teheran will come off the disabled list Friday and start for the Braves against Washington as he again bids for his first home victory this season. He is 3-9 despite a 2.81 ERA and 0-5 at Turner Field. Teheran, who missed three starts because of a lat strain, is 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA in two outings against the Nationals this year and 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 career games. He worked five innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

CF Ender Inciarte had his 27-game on-base streak snapped when he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and left four runners on against the Nationals on Thursday. He hit .349 during the streak, which began July 29.

RHP Jason Hursh was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday after getting only one out and being charged with four ninth-inning runs on three walks and a hit Wednesday against Minnesota in his second major league game. Hursh, who allowed three hits and a run over one inning in his earlier outing, was the Braves' first-round pick in the 2013 draft.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is 1-4 with a 6.91 ERA over 28 2/3 innings in 39 appearances this season.

