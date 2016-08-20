FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Dansby Swanson was 2-for-4 on Friday against Washington and doubled for his first extra-base hit in the majors. He is 4-for-12 in three games since being promoted from Double-A Mississippi, but did commit his first error.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins hopes to bounce back from a rough outing Sunday in Washington when he faces the Nationals against Saturday night in Atlanta. The rookie allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Nationals after giving up two total runs in his previous three starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA at home compared to 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA on the road.

RHP Julio Teheran still in winless at home after getting a no-decision Friday against Washington. He came off the disabled list to allow six hits and three runs over five innings, walking and striking out five. Teheran is 3-9 despite a 2.90 ERA.

RF Nick Markakis hit his eighth homer since June 19 and ninth of the season Friday against Washington and drew two walks. He also took away a Nationals homer, leaping at the fence to deprive Clint Robinson in the fifth inning. Markakis hit just four homers in his first 754 at-bats with the Braves.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty, who has a 1-4 record and 6.91 ERA in 39 appearances, was put on the disabled list Friday because of left elbow neuritis. The veteran reliever was on the disabled list for a month with a knee strain and had struggled to throw strikes since returning in mid-July.

