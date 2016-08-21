RHP Joel De La Cruz will make his seventh start of the season and first against the Nationals. In his four starts since rejoining the rotation, De La Cruz has allowed only six earned runs in 18 1/3 innings. But the big right-hander has not yet pitched past the six innings. He's also walked 11 and struck out eight.

SS Miguel Rojas was the only Miami player with multiple hits on Saturday. He was 2-for-3 and scored an unearned run in the third after leading off that inning with a single to left. That gave him a career-high 41 hits for the season.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the ninth inning. He was 1-for-5 with a walk on Saturday. Freeman is 14-for-32 (.437) with five homers during that span.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins (2-4) was charged with nine runs on eight hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. In two starts against the Nationals, Jenkins has allowed 16 runs in eight innings. It was the third start in which Jenkins has allowed seven or more runs.

CF Ender Inciarte had a pair of doubles on Saturday and has hit safely in 28 of his last 30 games. Inciarte walked, scored twice and drove in a run. Inciarte has raised his average to a season-high .270. Inciarte is hitting .343 (47-for-137) since the All-Star break.

RHP Ryan Weber threw 3 2/3 innings to eat innings in the lopsided loss to Washington on Saturday. Weber allowed eight hits, but only one run, and struck out three.

C Tyler Flowers started his second game since coming off the disabled list with a broken hand and doubled in his first at-bat, his first hit since returning. Flowers was 2-for-4 and scored two runs, but allowed a passed ball and a stolen base.