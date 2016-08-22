1B Freddie Freeman received a cortisone shot in his right middle finger after Saturday's game. He wasn't available Sunday and will also likely miss Monday's game in Arizona at the start of a road trip. "It's been a battle all year," Freeman said. "It hurts, but I've been able to grind through it. It doesn't affect too much, just a couple of swings here and there every day. Yesterday it got to the point where I couldn't grip the bat anymore."

RHP Tyrell Jenkins was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after allowing eight runs in the fourth inning Saturday against the Nationals. The rookie allowed 16 runs over eight innings in back-to-back losses against Washington, falling to 2-4 with a 6.20 ERA. Jenkins allowed seven runs or more in three of his eight overall starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to throw more strikes and stick around longer when he faces the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Monday. He has walked 10 over 22 innings in August and hasn't made it past the sixth inning in his past six starts. Foltynewicz (6-5, 4.45 ERA) has three careers starts against Arizona, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. He pitched well, though, in a no-decision vs. the Diamondbacks at Atlanta in May, allowing five hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out eight and walking none.

INF/OF Jace Peterson had two highlights in a memorable game Sunday against Washington that saw him play center field for the first time. He hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning for the Braves' 7-6 victory after crashing into the fence to rob Chris Heisey of an extra-base hit and the Nationals of more runs in the third inning. Primarily a second baseman, he started 11 games in left field previously. The homer was his seventh, a career high.

LF Matt Kemp hit his 25th homer of the season and second with the Braves on Sunday against the Nationals. Since joining Atlanta on Aug. 2, he has eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs. The homer gave him a six-game hitting streak (8-for-25, .320).

RHP John Gant was activated list Sunday after being on the disabled list since June 28 because of a left oblique strain. He had four rehab outings in the minors, going 0-3 with a 7.30 ERA. Gant had pitched 11 times for the Braves before the injury, making four starts. He was 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA.

INF Mike Aviles, designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday, was released Sunday. Aviles was acquired from Detroit on Tuesday along with a minor league catcher in exchange for SS Erick Aybar. Aviles, 37, batted .210 with one homer in 167 at-bats with the Tigers.

2B Gordon Beckham snapped a 0-for-23 skid with a fourth-inning single Sunday against the Nationals. He is batting .135 in 33 games since coming back July 7 after a left hamstring strain.