RHP Williams Perez (right rotator cuff strain) began a rehab assignment with the Braves' affiliate in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday. Perez threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks and a hit batter while striking out three.

SS Dansby Swanson was 1-for-4 with a single in his fifth career start, his first game against Arizona, which selected him with the first pick overall in the 2015 draft. Atlanta acquired Swanson, OF Ender Inciarte and RHP Aaron Blair at the winter meetings in a deal that sent RHP Shelby Miller to Arizona. "I guess it's kind of like a little fairy tale story," Swanson said of his first game in Arizona. Of the trade, he said: "I couldn't be mad at anybody or upset at anybody just because Arizona did think enough of me to take me in the draft where they did. Obviously, I was grateful. Very, very blessed to be back home and close to some family members." Swanson is 5-for-20 (.250) with a double and a walk after joining the Braves last week.

1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, three RBIs and three runs in his return to the lineup Monday. He missed the Sunday game after taking a cortisone shot in his right middle finger, which has pained him since spring training. "It just blew up on me right before the (Sunday) game," Freeman said. Although recovery from a cortisone shot sometimes takes 48 hours, Freeman hit in the cage early Monday and proclaimed himself ready. He had X-rays in April and also received a cortisone shot before the All-Star Game. "The finger felt good," Freeman said after his two-homer game. "Didn't know what to expect today." Freeman has six homers and 11 RBIs in his past five games at Chase Field.

CF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, a walk and an outfield assist in his first game back in Arizona after being traded to Atlanta with SS Dansby Swanson and RHP Aaron Blair for RHP Shelby Miller at the winter meetings. "It's cool coming back," said Enciarte, who hit .303 with six homers and 21 stolen bases in 2015. "I didn't know the way to the clubhouse on this side." Inciarte has "saved" 25 runs more than the average outfielder, according to baseball-reference.com "It took me awhile to get used to (the trade), but now I'm happy where I am," Inciarte said. He threw out Arizona C Welington Castillo attempting to score from second base on a single in the seventh inning, his 14th assist of the season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was in line for his third straight victory and fourth in his past five decisions before the Atlanta bullpen could not hold a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning. Foltynewicz gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking none.