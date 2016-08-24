2B Adonis Garcia had two singles and a double and scored twice Tuesday, and he has reached safely in 14 of his past 15 games. Since July 1, Garcia is hitting .304 with 21 extra-base hits.

SS Dansby Swanson had his first career RBI in his sixth major league game, hitting a sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday for an insurance run in a 7-4 victory over Arizona. The Diamondbacks were the team that selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft before trading him to Atlanta in the Shelby Miller deal at the winter meetings. "Had some really good at-bats," manager Brian Snitker said. "A lot of guys, infield in, runner at third base, it is kind of a haunting situation. That was a great at-bat right there."

RHP Rob Whalen cruised into the third inning of his fifth major league start Tuesday before losing command with two outs in the inning, when he walked the bases loaded to lead to a four-run Arizona rally. Whalen gave up a two-run single to RF Yasmany Tomas, the Diamondbacks' first hit, then hit a batter before giving up a two-run double to 3B Jake Lamb and being removed. It extended the streak of early exits by Atlanta starters. RHP Julio Teheran was the last Atlanta starter to pitch more than six innings, going seven against Colorado on July 17. Atlanta has played 34 games since.

1B Freddie Freeman walked twice and scored twice, but his 11-game hitting streak ended as Arizona tip-toed around him, even with runners on first and third and two outs in the eighth inning, when he drew his second walk. Freeman is hitting .403 with eight homers, 23 RBIs and 17 runs in 17 career games at Chase Field. With 64 extra-base hits, Freeman is one short of tying his career high set in 2014.

RHP Matt Wisler is considered the top candidate to start for Atlanta in the final game of a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday, although the team has made no official announcement. Wisler was 4-11 with a 5.16 ERA in 21 appearances, 20 starts, before being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett the first week of August. He is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts at Gwinnett, and he has given up no more than three earned runs in any of them. He went seven innings to beat Charlotte in his last start Aug. 19.