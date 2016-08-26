RHP Mauricio Cabrera was not involved in the decision after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday, when 12 of his 15 pitches were strikes. He threw 20 pitches in the eighth inning Tuesday, 16 fastballs and four sliders, and all of his fastballs were clocked at least 98 mph. Ten were clocked at 100 mph or better, and all four of his sliders were strikes. “Very special arm,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just effortless. The situations don’t faze him, and he’s got 100 with the feel for a breaking ball. That’s what always gets me with him, the touch he has for a big man with a big arm like that.” The rookie is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 27 appearances.

INF Dylan Moore was acquired by Atlanta from Texas in the three-team trade that sent OF Jeff Francoeur to Miami before Wednesday’s game. Moore, 24, hit .263 with 14 homers, 59 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in 118 games at two Class A levels in the Rangers’ system this year. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft. He has played 72 games at first base and 20 at shortstop.

RHP Matt Wisler will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the final game of the Arizona series Thursday at Chase Field. Wisler spent the first four months of the season in the rotation and was 4-11 with a 5.16 ERA in 21 appearances, 20 starts, before being optioned to Triple-A the first week of August. Wisler was 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts at Gwinnett, and he gave up no more than three earned runs in any of them. He went seven innings to beat Charlotte on Friday in his most recent start.