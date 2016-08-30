RHP John Gant was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when the club recalled RHP Aaron Blair. Gant had been activated from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 21. He was 0-1 since returning from the DL, pitching a total of three innings and giving up two runs.

RHP Chris Withrow was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Rome. He struck out three and allowed one hit in one inning pitched Sunday. Withrow began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, allowing one run on a solo homer in one inning. He has been out since early August due to right elbow inflammation.