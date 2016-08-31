RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday after being charged with four runs while getting just one out at San Francisco on Sunday in the Giants' eight-run inning. He made five relief appearances, with two rough outings pushing his ERA to 10.50.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder. The move was retroactive to last Thursday and the reliever is expected to be activated when eligible next week. Vizcaino had a 23.62 ERA in four appearances after spending a month on the disabled list with a right oblique strain.

RHP Julio Teheran won for the first time at home this season in his 14th start at Turner Field, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out eight and walking none against the Padres. It also snapped an eight-start winless streak overall, with his last previous victory coming June 19. Teheran, who had a double to start a five-run third inning, is 4-9 despite a 3.12 ERA.

RHP Matt Wisler (5-11, 4.92 ERA) will try to build off a no-hitter flirtation last Thursday at Arizona as he faces San Diego on Wednesday in his second start since returning from the minors. Showing some of the aggressiveness the Braves wanted when he was demoted in early August, Wisler didn't allow a hit until the seventh and worked eight innings in the 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

RHP Shae Simmons made it back to the majors nearly two full seasons after Tommy John elbow surgery when he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He appeared in 12 games for Gwinnett and had a 1.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts to nine walks in 12 innings. Simmons hurt his elbow during 2015 spring training with the Braves.

RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, taking the spot on the active roster vacated when RHP Arodys Vizcaino went on the disabled list. Gant was optioned to the minors on Sunday after two relief appearances following a lengthy stay on the disabled list with an oblique strain and worked 3 2/3 innings for Gwinnett on Monday. He was allowed to be recalled without the normal 10-day wait because of Vizcaino's injury.

RHP Chris Withrow was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched two-thirds of an inning and was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits Tuesday.