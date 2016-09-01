3B Adonis Garcia was 3-for-5 and posted his 26th multi-hit game of the season. His seventh three-hit game included two doubles. He has reached safely via a hit or walk in 20 of his past 22 games.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the eighth inning. Freeman has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 games. He walked once and finished August with 25 walks in the month, the best in the league.

OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single. He has hit safely in 37 of his past 39 games. He is batting .360 (63-for-175) with 35 runs since the All-Star break.

RHP Matt Wisler had his second straight excellent outing since his return from a brief exile to Triple-A. Wisler (6-11) allowed one run over six innings and struck out a career-high 10 on Wednesday against the Padres. In 14 innings since his return from the minors, Wisler has allowed two runs. He is the third Brave to record double-digit strikeouts this season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will make his 19th start of the season and the second of his career against the Padres. Foltynewicz won his last start overall Saturday against the Giants when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings. The hard-thrower was 3-1 with a 4.29 ERA in six starts during August. He made one start against the Padres in 2015 and received no decision after allowing five runs and a career-high-tying 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Jose Ramirez pitched a scoreless inning. He has not allowed an earned run in 15 of his last 17 appearances since being recalled from Triple-A. He has 21 strikeouts over that stretch.

C Tyler Flowers was 2-for-3 with a run on Wednesday. He is batting .382 (13-for-34) with five RBIs and seven walks since returning from the disabled list. Flowers missed 30 games with a left hand fracture; he was hit in that hand on Wednesday, the ninth time he has been hit by a pitch.