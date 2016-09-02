RHP Williams Perez (right rotator cuff strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched five innings Thursday and didn't allow a hit while striking out seven. He suffered the injury June 6.

OF Mallex Smith (fractured left thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Mississippi. He went 2-for-3 Thursday with two RBIs. Smith has been on the disabled list since June 20.

RHP Joel De La Cruz makes his third start of the season against the Phillies on Friday night in Philadelphia and is still looking for his first victory. The rookie is 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA against the Phillies and 0-7 with a 4.66 ERA overall in 15 games (eight starts). De La Cruz has allowed 17 runs (14 earned) over his past four starts.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his 28th homer Thursday, connecting for a two-run shot against the Padres' Jarred Cosart in the third inning. His previous high in homers was 23, accomplished in 2012 and 2013. Freeman has hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games, batting .379. He walked twice against the Padres, including once with the bases loaded for his 69th RBI.

LHP Jed Bradley was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday after going 6-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 18 games (13 starts) in the Braves' minor-league system following a June trade with Milwaukee. He was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts for Gwinnett. Bradley, 26, was taken with the 15th pick in the 2011 draft by the Brewers out of Georgia Tech.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored against the Padres on Thursday. He has hit .431 during the streak and is batting .363 with 36 runs scored since the All-Star break, raising his average to .287.

RHP Aaron Blair, who allowed three homers over four innings at the Giants on Sunday, is being dropped from the rotation to give him time to work with pitching coach Roger McDowell on his mechanics. "He needs some concentrated work without us running him out there just hoping he gets through it," said Braves interim manager Brian Snitker. Blair is 0-6 with an 8.23 ERA in 12 starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz won his fourth straight decision, improving to 8-5 with a victory Thursday over the Padres. He allowed four hits over six innings, with the only damage coming on homers by Wil Myers and Hector Sanchez. Foltynewicz walked none and struck out three.

C A.J. Pierzynski, out since Aug. 17 because of a left hamstring strain, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He was hitting .218 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 74 games before going on the DL. Pierzynski, 39, is expected to retire after the season.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday after having a surgical procedure to clear debris from his left elbow. He went on the 15-day DL on Aug. 19 with neuritis, the debris preventing the veteran reliever from fully extending his arm. O'Flaherty pitched in 39 games, going 1-4 with a 6.91 ERA.

RHP Chris Withrow, out since Aug. 8 with left elbow inflammation, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He had made 40 relief appearances before going on the DL, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.31 ERA while striking out 25 and walking 14 in 32 2/3 innings.