RHP Williams Perez was activated from the 60-day disabled list after missing nearly three months with a strained right rotator cuff. He pitched five innings in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Hehad a 4.91 ERA in three rehab starts for three different minor league teams. Before getting hurt, he was 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts.

IF Kyle Kubitza was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett Friday. He was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers last month.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett Friday. He was claimed off waivers from the Pirates last month.

RHP Madison Younginer was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett Friday. He was optioned there on Aug. 25 after appearing twice in Atlanta's series at Arizona. He has a 6.43 ERA in eight appearances for the Braves this season.

1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-3 Friday. He is the first Brave since Chipper Jones in 2007 to collect 70 or more extra-base hits in a season.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hit streak to 13 games with three hits on Friday. He has now reached base safely in 41 of his last 42 games.

LF Matt Kemp now has 10 career home runs against the Phillies. He has a .971 OPS in 22 career games at Citizens Bank Park.