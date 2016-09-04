RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, four days after he was demoted. He threw a scoreless inning Saturday at Philadelphia, lowering his major league ERA to 9.00 in six appearances (seven innings).

3B Adonis Garcia recorded his second career multi-home run game Saturday at Philadelphia. His other came on Oct. 4, 2015, against the St. Louis Cardinals. He now has four homers in his past 12 games after having four in his previous 45 games.

LHP Jed Bradley made his major league debut Saturday and earned his first career win by throwing a scoreless inning against the Phillies. Bradley was taken by the Brewers in the first round (15th overall) of the 2011 draft. "It's been an absolute blessing," he said of his career. "It just proves you're never out of the fight. My career didn't start the way I wanted it to or a lot of people thought it would, but you're never out of it, and I thank God for it."

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 1-for-5 on Saturday. He has reached base in 42 of his past 43 games. Inciarte has raised his on-base percentage 50 points (from .300 to .350) during that time.

RHP Aaron Blair, who was dropped from the rotation earlier in the week, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday (retroactive to Aug. 29) due to a left knee strain. Blair is 0-6 with an 8.23 ERA in 12 starts.