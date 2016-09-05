1B Freddie Freeman gave Atlanta some breathing room Sunday with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. The homer, his 29th of the year, came off Atlanta RHP Michael Mariot. Freeman was 2-for-3 with the home run, a double and two walks.

RHP Julio Teheran was both brilliant and lucky in six shutout innings Sunday. In improving to 5-9, Teheran lowered his ERA to 3.01. He struck out seven, walked a pair and allowed five hits. Philadelphia loaded the bases against Teheran in both the fifth and sixth innings, but Teheran worked out of trouble.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 15 games Sunday by going 2-for-4 with two singles at Philadelphia. Having reached base safely in 43 of his last 44 games, Inciarte has his on-base percentage up to .353.

RHP Jim Johnson was brilliant on Sunday in picking up his 15th save during Atlanta's 2-0 win at Philadelphia. The closer struck out the side on 12 pitches.

LF Matt Kemp provided all the offense Atlanta needed Sunday afternoon. Kemp's 28th home run, a mammoth shot to left-center, opened the scoring in the top of the second in a 2-0 Braves win at Philadelphia. He finished 2-for-4 and is now hitting .264 on the year.