RHP Williams Perez will start on Tuesday in Washington. He is 2-2, 4.62 in nine starts this year and in his career against the Nationals he is 1-0, 5.68 in two games, with one start.

1B Freddie Freeman continues to torment the Nationals, and Max Scherzer. He also hits well against Washington and he had a double in the third against Scherzer on Monday. It was his 57th extra base hit since June 1, which leads the majors.

1B Freddie Freeman was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday. He hit .400 (8-for-20) and had a slugging average of .850 during the week.

RHP Matt Wisler (strained left oblique) hopes to pitch this weekend in New York against the Mets, according to mlb.com. "I definitely want to finish strong," Wisler told mlb.com. "I was starting to figure some stuff out, so it's frustrating to have it happen right now. I was feeling pretty good. But hopefully, I can get back on the bump within the next week and continue what I was doing."

RHP Matt Wisler (strained left oblique) played catch before Tuesday's game and interim manager Brian Snitker is hopeful he will be able to pitch in the coming week or so. Wisler is 6-11 with a 4.76 ERA in 23 games, with 22 starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.31) is slated to pitch Wednesday against Washington, which had not announced its starter.

RF Nick Markakis had a nice day Monday against Washington. He had three hits and scored the first two runs for the Braves, who lost 6-4. Markakis upped his average to .267.

RHP Ryan Weber allowed five runs in three innings Monday in his first start of the year. He was filling in for Matt Wisler, has a sore left oblique and hopes to pitch this weekend in New York against the Mets. Weber had not thrown more than 49 pitches in any outing of the bullpen this year and threw 57 Monday.